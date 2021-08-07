Morgan Stanley Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $725.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $605.00 to $725.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.91.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $659.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $568.14. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $251.33 and a 52-week high of $660.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,075,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $917,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

