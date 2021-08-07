IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.09.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $481.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $451.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $504.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

