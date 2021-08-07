IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $148.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.86.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

