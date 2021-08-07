Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE:GVA opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.48. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Granite Construction by 13.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

