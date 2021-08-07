Wayfair (NYSE:W) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.52 EPS

Wayfair (NYSE:W) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%.

Wayfair stock opened at $263.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.56. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 3.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on W. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.32.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,609 over the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

