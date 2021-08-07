PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%.
NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.88 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $461.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.
PennantPark Investment Company Profile
PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.
Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.