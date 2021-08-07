PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.88 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $461.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

PNNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

