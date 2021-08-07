Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) VP Timothy Kapalka Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) VP Timothy Kapalka sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $17,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $54.65.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRDM. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 109.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 58,022 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.