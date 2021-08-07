Analysts Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Announce $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.58. PerkinElmer reported earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $9.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PerkinElmer by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,228,000 after purchasing an additional 51,199 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKI stock opened at $185.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $111.46 and a 12 month high of $188.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

