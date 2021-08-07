Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$41.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cfra raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of PPL opened at C$40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$22.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.90. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$26.77 and a 12-month high of C$41.67.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

