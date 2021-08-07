Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 8,537 Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after buying an additional 636,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,730,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,456,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 80.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 791,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after buying an additional 352,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 12,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $415,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 216,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

SBGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

