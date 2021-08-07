New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Primerica by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Primerica by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Primerica by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $148.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.31. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

