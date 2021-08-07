Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Merit Medical Systems worth $21,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $1,134,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after buying an additional 89,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

In other news, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $930,450.00. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,783 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI opened at $67.68 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $70.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.