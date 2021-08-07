Analysts Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) PT at $98.44

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.86. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. On average, analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

