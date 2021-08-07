Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director James P. Torgerson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Portland General Electric by 24.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portland General Electric (POR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.