Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $110.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL stock opened at $123.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $64.08 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $35,780,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,557,000 after buying an additional 135,931 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $10,320,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.