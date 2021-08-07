fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

FUBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 137,479 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,362,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,802,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1,685.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 754,679 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1,955.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 461,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

