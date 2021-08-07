Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XEL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.43.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,590 shares of company stock worth $10,121,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after buying an additional 28,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 298.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after buying an additional 196,092 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.