Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Declares GBX 1.72 Dividend

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 261.80 ($3.42) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 253.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 26.44. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06).

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPT shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total value of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 148 shares of company stock worth $37,575.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

