Mondi plc (MNDI) to Issue Dividend of €0.20 on September 30th

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.20 ($0.24) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MNDI opened at GBX 2,006 ($26.21) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 19.61. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,425.47 ($18.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,944.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price target on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,009.17 ($26.25).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

