Bitball Treasure Price Reaches $107.60 on Exchanges (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $48.42 million and $600,332.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for $107.60 or 0.00243007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 25% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000474 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

