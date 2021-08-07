Titan Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $513.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006139 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000101 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000072 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

