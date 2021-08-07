Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock Position Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB opened at $69.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.70. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

PB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

