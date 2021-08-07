State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,973,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after buying an additional 341,165 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,293,000 after buying an additional 3,314,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after buying an additional 4,398,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,320,000 after buying an additional 86,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after buying an additional 3,524,073 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 113.36 and a beta of 1.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.