State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,825 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBC. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

NYSE RBC opened at $146.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.52. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.82 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.