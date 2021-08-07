Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 46,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tio Tech A stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

