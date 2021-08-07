Morgan Stanley Boosts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $127.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.81.

CZR stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.16% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

