Credit Suisse Group Lowers Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $4,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock worth $290,440,790 over the last three months. Company insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 69.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 14.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

