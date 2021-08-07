Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) were down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 261.78 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 266 ($3.48). Approximately 10,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 77,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of £184.59 million and a P/E ratio of 29.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 270.57.

In other Curtis Banks Group news, insider Louis Jules Hydleman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £27,800 ($36,320.88).

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

