Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley Sells 908 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $113,345.88.

On Thursday, July 1st, Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $178.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

