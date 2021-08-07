Maincoin Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last Week (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $23,043.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One Maincoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00056732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.28 or 0.00897226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00100936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042421 BTC.

About Maincoin

MNC is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Maincoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

