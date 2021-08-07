Playcent (PCNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.40 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Playcent has a market cap of $3.40 million and $2.40 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00056732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.28 or 0.00897226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00100936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042421 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,551,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

