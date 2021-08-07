cVault.finance Market Cap Reaches $81.70 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $81.70 million and $336,402.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $8,169.81 or 0.18638489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00056732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.28 or 0.00897226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00100936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042421 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.