Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells 7,893 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,214,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE OSH opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.87. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,688,000 after purchasing an additional 162,015 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,636,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,236 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

