State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

NYSE PHM opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

