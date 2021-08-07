State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,494,000 after acquiring an additional 86,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,081,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,973,000 after acquiring an additional 220,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -676.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.19. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

