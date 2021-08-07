State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Medifast were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Medifast by 26.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Medifast by 1,175.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MED shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

MED opened at $259.55 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.59 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In related news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 5,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.42, for a total transaction of $1,598,222.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,911 shares in the company, valued at $34,552,496.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,977 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

