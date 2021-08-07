Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Stock Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.