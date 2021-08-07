Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AYX. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.73.

AYX opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $154.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.97. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $2,101,867 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

