Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after buying an additional 754,573 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,716,000 after buying an additional 139,861 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,283,000 after buying an additional 138,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,799,000 after purchasing an additional 413,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

