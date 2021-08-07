Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $53,000 in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NPO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,647 shares of company stock valued at $245,287 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $86.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.43 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $99.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. As a group, analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

