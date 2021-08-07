Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 24.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,468,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,711 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,001,000 after purchasing an additional 255,941 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,932,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,300 shares of company stock worth $5,103,852 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on A. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.98.

Shares of A stock opened at $155.70 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $155.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.