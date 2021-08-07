Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $69,000 in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $26.13 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

