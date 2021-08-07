Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 122,254 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.51.

MMC opened at $149.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.72. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $151.77. The company has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

