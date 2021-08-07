SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $198.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $203.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.88.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.