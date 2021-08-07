Advisory Services Network LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLTA. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 337.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period.

QLTA opened at $56.97 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86.

