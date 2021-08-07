StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Stake Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 38,860.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in StoneCo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in StoneCo by 851.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,676 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,660,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in StoneCo by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,990 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNE opened at $56.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.06. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.29 and a beta of 2.29.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. lowered their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

