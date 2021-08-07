Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 3,287 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 2,176.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNBR. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.14. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

