Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 82,393 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 590.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,393 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.13% of Niu Technologies worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 2,474.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 295,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 283,721 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

