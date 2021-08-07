Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 30,090 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $1,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

