Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,519 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.05% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.21. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.